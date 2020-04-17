FACT FINDERS: How Reliable are a COVID-19 tests?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just how reliable is the COVID-19 test?
If you or a loved one tests positive for COVID-19, it is almost certainly correct.
That’s according to Harvard Medical School.
They said while it’s unlikely to get a false positive, a negative test result isn’t as definite.
Many things could happen, for example a swab could miss the virus.
They said we don’t know at what point of the illness a person would test positive.
In light of that, if you test negative they said there is no reason to repeat the test unless your symptoms get worse.
If so, you should call your doctor to see if further testing may be needed.
