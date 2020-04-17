FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy days ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system brushes our area this weekend picking our winds back up and also bringing us a bit of a cool down back into the low 80s. We warm up quickly back into the mid 50s but then another system brushes past cooling us back into the low 80s and winds pick up.
FRIDAY: Afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-80s. Winds sustained from SSW at 10-20 mph with gusts nearing 35 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low-50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Windy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s. Could be our first 90 degree day of 2020!
