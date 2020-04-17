Former Arizona Gov. Jane Hull dies at 84

PHOENIX (AP) - Former Arizona Gov. Jane Dee Hull has died. She was 84.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced her death Friday, April 17, on Twitter, saying “Hull dedicated 25 years to principled public service."
Hull was Arizona’s secretary of state when she was elevated to the governor’s office following Fife Symington’s resignation in 1997. She was later elected to her own term and left office in 2003.
Hull was Arizona’s second female governor after Rose Mofford, and she was the first to be be elected to the job.
Former Gov. Jan Brewer said Hull and her husband Terry died of natural causes within hours of each other.
