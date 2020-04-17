Masks sent to China to battle COVID-19 make their way back to the U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They are packages Tina Liao never thought she’d see again.
"Early February was when the first group we sent back to China," said Liao.
Tina and the Chinese Cultural Center shipped 10 thousand N-95 masks overseas to help battle COVID-19.
But not long after their arrival, the spread slowed. while in the U.S., it did the opposite.
"The people there we helped kept asking me ‘How’s the situation there? Do you guys need help?’”
As of Thursday, April 9, boxes began to find their way back.
A total of 3,000 returned and placed into the hands of hospitals starting Monday, April 13.
“Front line health care workers and first responders who are still out there working every day to keep our community safe,” said Peter Chan, president of the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.
It’s an act of kindness that’s truly come full circle.
“When I told them we need it, they said 'you helped us in our most difficult time. We really appreciate it, in our hearts. Now we want to return the favor to you guys,” Liao said.
Liao and Chan hope others won’t forget the act either. It’s a reminder that the virus isn’t affecting a single group.
"There is no I in this situation. The word pandemic — meaning it’s widespread it’s across countries, it’s across boundaries.”
It’s also a reminder that the strength to get through this will come from standing together.
“We need to unite we need to help each other and love each other. That’s how we can get over this," Liao said.
So far they distributed thousands of masks to St. Mary’s Hospital, Banner University Medical Center, VA Hospital, El Rio Health, Northwest Hospital and a local nursing home.
