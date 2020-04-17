PCSD: Collision investigation closes parts of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A collision on River Road is blocking traffic on both eastbound and westbound lanes.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the collision, that happened at 5900 E. River Road, and closed traffic from Rio Verde Vista Drive to Tanuri Drive, according to a PCSD community alert.
The collision happened at around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening and involved two vehicles, according to an email from Dep. Marissa Hernandez, a spokesperson for PCSD. One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.
It’s unclear what the extent of their injuries are.
Motorists should avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
