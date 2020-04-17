Pima County Dislocated Workers Hotline offers job training, other resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As businesses continue to lay off workers as a result of COVID-19, many across southern Arizona are looking to get back on their feet.
The Pima County Employment Center has new job training opportunities and a dislocated workers hotline to help.
The hotline was set up just a few weeks ago and acts as sort of a one-stop-shop for resources in the community.
Need help finding a job? Call the hotline.
Need career advice? Call the hotline.
The hotline is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
You can also access PimaWorks.com for assistance on how to apply for Arizona unemployment benefits, identifying job leads, and helping business owners tap into local, state, and federal resources.
Employees said they wanted to create a sort of lifeline during this time.
“A layoff in normal time is a traumatic experience. A layoff in these times is hard to imagine. What we’re here to do is point people in the right direction, get them into a training program and let them know we’re here and we care,” Daniel Sullivan, community services manager for Pima County, said.
The center has both online and in-person job training services.
They recommend at least starting the process now.
Enroll in these programs to train and strengthen their skills, so you can get a better job when this is all over.
