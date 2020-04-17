Spike in COVID-19 fraud schemes in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI Arizona Field Office said there’s been a spike in fraud schemes because of COVID19 and it is hitting southern Arizona.
The main types of scams are healthcare billing, price gouging, hoardin, and medical supplies.
Supervisory Special Agent Jeremy Capello said in one scheme, criminals may offer a free COVID-19 test but then make you go through unnecessary medical tests and bill for it.
In another, they offer hard-to-get medical supplies but just pocket your money.
There’s also a scheme where they offer you a fake cure for the coronavirus. The FBI said all of this is happening in the Tucson area.
When asked how many have fallen victim, Capello said the tips are coming in so fast across the state, they haven’t compiled any data.
They urge you to be extra cautious with your personal information and to double check your medical bills.
If you think you have been taken advantage of, you can report it to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
