Tucson woman sends stimulus check to nephew’s family in need, inspires community to be kind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Paul Lamar Hunter was out for a walk, trying to raise his own spirits when he saw Regina Watkins wearing a large smile.
“As she was walking, she was very joyful,” he said.
Hunter said he had to know what exactly was making her so happy. He discovered that she had just dropped off an envelope with her stimulus money inside to help a nephew and his family in need.
“I had my envelope and I said this is my good deed for the day and I put it in the mailbox,” Watkins said. “I got my check from the IRS today and I can do without it, but I have a nephew with four children and he can use it, so I wrote him a check.”
Regina’s nephew Paul was just laid off in Michigan and trying to support a family, including a newborn. Seven years ago he lost his mom, Regina’s sister and best friend.
“I know she’d be really happy about it, because she was like Paul - she’d do anything for anybody,” Watkins said
Paul captured Regina’s joy through a video, right after giving away that money, and shared in on social media.
Watkins is kind of on a roll. She’s also been making masks for hospitals. Hunter said Watkins story’s going viral and inspiring others to share kindness.
Now, Hunter is inspired and his followers are too.
Watkins encouraged others who may not need their check to feel truly rich by giving it to someone who does.
“The winner in this is Regina, because she sent a message to the world and the message is give,” Hunter said.
