University of Arizona announces plans for pay cuts, furloughs
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM MST - Updated April 17 at 11:41 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona sent an email, Friday, April 17, outlining a plan for furloughing workers and salary reductions in an effort to respond to the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We anticipate losing more than $66 million by the end of this fiscal year, ending June 30,” President of UA, Robert C. Robbins said.

The email outlined these points:

  • Losses at end of outbreak could be as high as $250 million
  • They have stopped approved building projects to save $7 million
  • Funding for the strategic plan has been to save $22 million
  • To save $26 million, they are doing a hiring freeze and delay for pay raises
  • Senior Vice President and President will accept pay cuts (happened in March)

In an effort for the university to save more money -- $93 million -- Robbins said he proposed to do the following starting May 11:

  • Furlough of 13 days to be taken over time for those making up to $44,449
  • Furlough of 26 days to be taken over time for those making $44,500 to $75,000
  • Furlough of 39 days to be taken over time for those making $75,001 to $150,000
  • Salary reduction of 17 percent for those making $150,001 to $199,999
  • Salary reduction of 20 percent for those making $200,000 or more

