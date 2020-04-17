University of Arizona announces plans for pay cuts, furloughs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona sent an email, Friday, April 17, outlining a plan for furloughing workers and salary reductions in an effort to respond to the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We anticipate losing more than $66 million by the end of this fiscal year, ending June 30,” President of UA, Robert C. Robbins said.
The email outlined these points:
- Losses at end of outbreak could be as high as $250 million
- They have stopped approved building projects to save $7 million
- Funding for the strategic plan has been to save $22 million
- To save $26 million, they are doing a hiring freeze and delay for pay raises
- Senior Vice President and President will accept pay cuts (happened in March)
In an effort for the university to save more money -- $93 million -- Robbins said he proposed to do the following starting May 11:
- Furlough of 13 days to be taken over time for those making up to $44,449
- Furlough of 26 days to be taken over time for those making $44,500 to $75,000
- Furlough of 39 days to be taken over time for those making $75,001 to $150,000
- Salary reduction of 17 percent for those making $150,001 to $199,999
- Salary reduction of 20 percent for those making $200,000 or more
