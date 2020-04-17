Walgreens opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Walgreens has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 10315 East Broadway in Tucson.
Testing is by appointment only and you have to take an online health assessment to determine eligibility, which is based on CDC criteria. You can take the test at Walgreens.com/coronavirus.
The testing will be available at no cost to those who meet the CDC criteria. The testing will be done outside and people are asked not to leave their vehicles.
The sites will utilize Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in minutes but Walgreens said those who take the test will have their results in 24 hours.
Walgreens is also doing it at its store at 15385 North Dysart Road in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix. They also opened locations in Texas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee.
"These testing sites are part of Walgreens’ ongoing effort to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing and community resources," the company said in a news release. "The company is currently working to expand drive-thru testing to 15 new locations across seven states, including Arizona."
“We’re continuing to do everything we can, both with our own resources and also by partnering with others, to serve as an access point within the community for COVID-19 testing," said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. "Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested.”
