With elective surgeries on hold, some patients are left waiting in pain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Included in President Donald Trump’s plan to re-open the economy is resuming elective surgeries on an outpatient basis. This comes as Gov. Doug Ducey looks at restoring Arizona hospitals by easing the restrictions on these procedures.
For some Tucsonans, the change can’t come soon enough.
“My mother is Jonella B. Whitten, she is 84 and on May 6 she will be 85,” said Randy Whitten.
Family is everything to Whitten. So, knowing his mother struggles daily is difficult.
“She’s been a chronic pain sufferer for the last 10 years due to a fall she had 10 years ago when my father passed away,” he said.
Whitten said his mother is on medication, but the side effects are “horrible.” That’s why they turned their sights to a surgical procedure for help.
“It’s called a spinal pain stimulator, it’s an implant,” he said.
Randy said his mother was scheduled to receive the implant on March 23. However, they were notified just a few days before the surgery that it’s being put on hold.
“It’s been very frustrating, she’s very depressed about it because she’s like ‘I want this done,’ she is in pain 24/7,” Whitten said.
And, his mother’s situation is not uncommon.
“When the esophagus fully spasms shut, I can’t get down water, even just swallowing saliva,” said Tiffany Morris. “So, I’m throwing that up every couple of minutes.”
Tiffany was supposed to have scar tissue removed from her esophagus on March 25. Days before, she was told it wasn’t going to happen.
“I hung up the phone and sobbed for a good 20 minutes,” she said.
Living with constant pain in her stomach and struggling to keep food and water in her system, Morris said she is “miserable.”
“I wish some elective surgeries were still happening,” she said.
By definition, elective surgery is any surgery that is scheduled in advance.
In an executive order from the governor’s office last month, hospitals and medical facilities were directed to put a stop on such surgeries to free up medical resources for the fight against the coronavirus.
Now, hundreds of hospital beds across the state are sitting empty.
“That means that the healthcare system can begin to return to doing some of the business as normal and still be able to quickly stop that, empty it out and handle it if there’s a surge coming forward,” said Dr. Bob England, the director of public health for the Pima County Health Department.
It’s still unclear when elective procedures may resume, though.
“Once [healthcare facilities] get the release, [my mom] will be a priority. My question to them is … ‘When do you foresee this happening?’” Whitten said. “Nobody knows. Everybody is in the dark.”
Officials with Tucson Medical Center said some of their offices have reported backlogs of up to 100 cases of elective procedures. They are working on a re-entry plan for those patients.
Banner University Medical Center said us all surgeries are being reviewed by their surgical team to determine if the procedure can be safely delayed.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.