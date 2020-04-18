Coatimundi attacks woman, dog at Coronado National Memorial

This file photo shows a rare sighting of white-nosed coatimundi in Arizona. A woman and her dog were attacked by a coati similar to the one shown above on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department shot and killed a coati that attacked a woman at Coronado National Memorial.

In a tweet, AZGFD officials said the elderly woman and her dog while in the forest area near the southern border when they were attacked by the usually-elusive, long-tailed creature Saturday morning. The woman and her dog are receiving treatment for their injuries, according to the tweet.

The deceased coati will be sent to a lab for rabies testing.

