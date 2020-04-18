Local chefs cook up a viral video to support Tucson eateries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson chefs spread a message to support local restaurants in viral video
A group of Tucson chefs shares the importance of eating locally in a video that has now gone viral with thousands of views.
The video with more than 17,000 views features four local chefs with one single message: To get take out once a week.
“The viral factor that was kinda cool,” said local filmmaker Scot Litteer. “We did not expect it to blow up as quickly as it did.”
It all started when restaurants had to close their dine-in services. Travis Peters, the chef and owner of The Parish, made a Facebook post asking local food media and bloggers to spread the word to support local. His post was shared hundreds of times and got the attention of people willing to help.
Food and beverage writer Matt Russel contacted Peters and soon involved Litteer with the idea to make a video.
"The goal was to really ignite this grassroots movement with a very simple message, and it's profound really in its simplicity, and it's 'take out once a week," Russel said.
The video shows Peters, Chef Juan Almanza, Chef Dee Buizer and Chef Janet Balderas. Peters said he hoped their message would help represent all Tucson restaurants.
"I wanted it to be about us as a city, us as a food culture and us as local restaurants," he said. "I think we're the lifeblood of the city to be honest."
COVID-19 threatens the restaurant industry in a city known for its culinary scene.
"It's a city of gastronomy and internationally we are known for our food and our beverages," Litteer said.
He said the goal is to help local businesses survive and it's seemingly catching on.
"The reaction of people actually following through and coming to restaurants and I've seen an uptick," Peters said.
The video is proof of how one unified message can make all the difference.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.