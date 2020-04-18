Pima County housing market thrives despite COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 continues to change everyday life, the local housing market is in a good place.
Despite having to change some operations, Jennifer Philips with Realty Executives said she’s trying everything to make sure the process runs smoothly. Like moving to virtual home tours.
“As soon as lockdown came in we had a meeting the next morning and launched it the next day,” Philips said. "We use social media now. So people can ask questions while we run the video or we go out to the house and we’ll let them ask questions while we tour the house with the video.”
The move to virtual hasn’t hurt business.
“We’re still trending upwards in areas which is good.”
In fact, Philips said the housing market in Pima County is fairing well, with homes spending less time on the market than this time last year.
"We’re struggling to get homes on the market to sell so when we do get a home on the market it’s selling quickly and it’s selling for 98.9 percent of the asking price, which is huge,” she said.
New listings are down, but still nowhere near compared to the slight recession they expected.
“It’s almost a relief that we are where we’re at. In the middle in a pandemic, and on lockdown, we’re higher than we were last year at this time and that says a lot,” Philips said.
Philips said the local numbers paint a different picture than what’s happening nationwide.
"What we’re seeing out there is a lot of doomsday kind of talk and it does concern me because we’re not the same as nationwide data. What we want to do is stay looking at Pima county, looking at what’s local in order to not have to worry about that because really those markets are different.”
It’s a reminder to look local, for both data and for someone to help get you in or out of a home.
"Be careful, don’t believe everything you hear or see, make sure you’re talking to an agent that has local information that can really educate you on what’s going on.”
