Teams rescue an injured woman from Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a woman from Tanque Verde Falls on Saturday.
Dep. Marissa Hernandez, a spokesperson for the department, said crews were called to the scene near Tanque Verde Falls at around 11:15 a.m. April 18, 2020. The rescue took just over an hour and, at first, teams had a difficult time getting to the scene because of a large number of parked cars blocking the road.
The woman was safely rescued and taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what the extent of her injuries are.
