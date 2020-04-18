Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting
The two wounded officers were transported to a hospital but their condition wasn’t immediately known. (Source: KXAN/CNN)
April 18, 2020 at 8:18 PM MST - Updated April 18 at 9:41 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say one police officer is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman “ambushed” them with a rifle at an apartment complex.

Saturday’s shooting happened in San Marcos, a fast-growing city between San Antonio and Austin. The city said in a statement that the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two wounded officers were transported to a hospital but their condition wasn’t immediately known.

A news conference was scheduled for Sunday.

UPDATE ON HUNTER ROAD INCIDENT: It is with very heavy hearts that we let you know that one SMPD Officer was killed and...

Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.