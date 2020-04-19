FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds and low humidity coming this week

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM MST - Updated April 19 at 5:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fire Weather Watch is going into effect Tuesday due to high winds and low relative humidity. Summer-like temperatures quickly approach by the end of the work week and into the weekend as daytime highs climb into the upper-90s!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Windy day. Fire weather watch in place.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

