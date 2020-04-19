FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds and low humidity coming this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fire Weather Watch is going into effect Tuesday due to high winds and low relative humidity. Summer-like temperatures quickly approach by the end of the work week and into the weekend as daytime highs climb into the upper-90s!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Windy day. Fire weather watch in place.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
