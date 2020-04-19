Here for Good Tucson t-shirt sales to support local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many businesses are hurting during COVID-19. A t-shirt shop in Tucson has joined the “Here for Good” movement to help local businesses.
“When this crisis hit, we pretty much went down to barely any work,” said Aztec Embroidery & Screenprinting Manager, Justin Armenta. “It was kind of like, let’s utilize our skill set, lets utilize our equipment, what can we do to give back?”
Armenta came across the "Here for Good" campaign that was launched by a t-shirt printing shop in Missouri.
"A company in St. Louis, called Tiny Little Monster, started the movement and they never thought it would get this big," he said. "I went online and followed up with them, they've raised $50,000 for their local community."
He said Tiny Little Monsters asked print shops around the nation to join the movement.
Aztec Embroidery & Screenprinting is selling "Here for Good Tucson" shirts and $10 from every purchase goes to a local business of your choosing. Small businesses can get their own shirts with their logo featured on hereforgoodtucson.com as well.
"Free of charge we will feature their t-shirt, with their company logo to sell as well," he said. "Every sale for their particular t-shirt, $10 goes back to them."
A few Tucson businesses have their logoed shirts for sale through the campaign. Armenta is hopeful more will get involved.
“The name of it is ‘Here for Good’ because we want these businesses here for good in Tucson,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to have to experience the hardship and see anyone shut down.”
Visit hereforgoodtucson.com to purchase shirts or find information to get your business on the website.
You can also visit aztecworldwide.com or call the store directly at (520) 884-1120.
