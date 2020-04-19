Massage therapists struggle to make ends meet as COVID-19 shutters businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With more funding for small business and payroll protections hopefully on their way this week, many small businesses are still feeling the pain of empty wallets.
“One thing after another,” said Sarah Cafiero, a massage therapist and small business owner.
Cafiero describes trying to get financial help for her small massage therapy business, and said not a cent has come her way after applying. Even phone calls, she said, have been a challenge.
“I was 1,675th in line,” she recalled on one of her phone calls trying to get through to get financial assistance.
Another massage therapist and small business owner, Melissa Stablein, works at Rooted Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork with Cafiero. She, too, said she has been feeling the confusion and frustration many small business owners are feeling now.
“Sometimes, I’ll just sit there, and I’ll cry,” said Stablein. “The bills are starting to pile up really quickly, and I have no source of income.”
With their line of work, they are considered self-employed, and do not have any other employees except for themselves, which means they are not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the site.
An SBA Express Loan can only be given if they have a relationship with a lender already. The Emergency Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) could be up their alley, but the program’s funds are dry now—and not processing new claims.
“I’m down to my last few dollars,” said Stablein.
Stablein has other worries as well. She cannot get another job, not only because therapy is her passion, but health issues changed her life in November.
“I ended up in the emergency room, and within 48 hours I found out I had renal carcinoma,” she said.
A diagnosis of stage three cancer was a blow to her life and business.
“I couldn’t apply for disability as a self-employed person until I was 10 years into my practice. I hit 10 years about the time I got the diagnoses for cancer,” said Stablein.
Both Stablein and Cafiero said many of their counterparts have been denied unemployment—which under the new CARES act, self-employed people can apply for. They feel discouraged to apply and have had trouble filling out the application that, they said, are slowly being tailored to self-employed people.
“The last time I had any money from my business was the second week of December,” said Stablein.
They say they can’t get answers or help and said opening in May might not be an option either. Stablein said she is still in the vulnerable category of people who should not get out as the outbreak continues due to her cancer. To help make the bills, they hope the community will purchase gift cards and make donations.
“It makes me emotional to talk about because no one will ever understand how much that lifts the small business owner,” said Cafiero.
If you are a business struggling, there might be help. Please click HERE.
If you would like to help Cafiero or Stablein, they have a GoFundMe set up. Click HERE to donate.
