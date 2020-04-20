Fourth Avenue launches bonus gift card program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition (HFAC) and the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) are teaming together to offer a gift card program to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website stores went online at 6 a.m. April 20, 2020 to offer gift cards with an added $10 bonuses when you spend $25.
The gift cards are for specific merchants on Fourth Avenue.
Some of those merchants already have sold out, but there are plenty of others left for purchase.
