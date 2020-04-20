Great horned owl gets stuck in glue trap, treated at Tucson Wildlife Center

Great horned owl gets stuck in glue trap, treated at Tucson Wildlife Center
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treats a great horned owl that got stuck in a glue trap. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 20, 2020 at 12:08 PM MST - Updated April 20 at 1:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An owl was found with glue covering her wings, feet, and tail feathers after getting stuck in a glue trap.

Tucson Wildlife Center said when the great horned owl arrived at the facility she wasn’t able to open her talons because both feet were balled up in glue.

The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap.
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap.
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)

The care team at the wildlife hospital sedated the owl to properly clean the excessive glue from her feathers. It took three “baths” to removed all of the glue found in her feathers.

Glue traps often trap unintended targets like small birds, snakes, lizards and even owls, according to the Wildlife Center, which used this incident to inform the public never to use glue traps or try to remove animals from glue traps yourself. Instead, call the Tucson Wildlife Center.

The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap.
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap.
The animal care team at the Tucson Wildlife Center treating an owl after she got stuck in a glue trap. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)

For alternatives to glue traps, visit our website at www.tucsonwildlife.com/F-A-Q or email education@Tucscowildlife.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.