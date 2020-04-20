Marana Police looking to identify suspect in Nico’s Mexican Food armed burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who they say was involved in a burglary at a Nico’s Mexican Food on Friday, April 17, 2020.
At approximately 3 a.m., police say the suspect forcibly entered the Nico’s Mexican Food located in the 11000 block of W Marana Rd and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a Bluetooth stereo.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is 20 - 22 years of age, with a thin build, seen wearing black cowboy hat, a black and white print long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tan colored pointed toe cowboy boots.
The suspect also had a holstered handgun on his right hip according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call 911. You can remain anonymous.
