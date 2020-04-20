Mount Lemmon experiencing increase in litter and graffiti

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Visit Mt. Lemmon representative said the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an increase in visitors, some of whom have disrespected the southern Arizona landmark.
The representative said they have seen an increase in graffiti on road signs and rocks.
Trash from picnics has also been left around campsites and trails.
Visit Mt. Lemmon said every year, the residents have a big clean-up event after snow season, but they canceled it this year due to the outbreak.
The representative said cleaning up other people’s trash should not be left to the residents anyway.
Visit Mt. Lemmon and residents ask if you visit Mt. Lemmon, to please take your trash with you.
