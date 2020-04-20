Nonprofit offers financial, emotional support to veterans through pandemic

“It’s a hard time to find a job that fits into what I can do right now,” he said. “You hear stuff about the stimulus paycheck and unemployment and I still haven’t received a penny from [the government], I understand they have a lot to process. [But] my electricity bill was past due, I was already getting the letter saying, ‘Hey we are going to turn your electricity off’. Maybe with COVID-19, they wouldn’t have done it, but the bill would have kept growing.”