BREAKING: Woman attacked while jogging in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was attacked while jogging in Pima County early Monday, April 20, authorities said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 6:30 a.m. near Craycroft Road and Territory Drive on the northwest side of the Tucson area.
The jogger, a woman, was in a secluded area on Craycroft when a man grabbed her by the neck from behind.
The woman was able to escape and the suspect fled the area.
The suspect has been described as a man, between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie. He has “rough and calloused hands.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or go to 88CRIME.org
