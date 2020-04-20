BREAKING: Woman attacked while jogging in Pima County

The suspect, a man between 25 and 40 years old, was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie

BREAKING: Woman attacked while jogging in Pima County
Police lights by night (Source: WALB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM MST - Updated April 20 at 2:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was attacked while jogging in Pima County early Monday, April 20, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 6:30 a.m. near Craycroft Road and Territory Drive on the northwest side of the Tucson area.

The jogger, a woman, was in a secluded area on Craycroft when a man grabbed her by the neck from behind.

The woman was able to escape and the suspect fled the area.

The suspect has been described as a man, between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie. He has “rough and calloused hands.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or go to 88CRIME.org

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.