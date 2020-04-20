Pima County COVID-19 death numbers out of proportion compared to Maricopa County, UArizona to begin antibody testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When one sifts through the COVID-19 numbers compiled by the state, there are a couple of glaring figures that pop out.
First of all, the number of deaths in Pima County compared to the number of deaths in Maricopa County.
Even though Maricopa County has nearly five times the population of Pima County, the number of deaths is rather close.
There are 75 deaths in Maricopa County and 58 in Tucson. It’s out of proportion with the population.
Dr. Bob England, the Medical Director for Pima County, believes those numbers will change over time.
“I don’t think it’s going to stay this way,” he said. “I think we just got off to a start where in one or two places where it was hard to contain.”
One of those, an Eastside nursing home, had 20 deaths from the coronavirus which likely skewed the numbers.
“A few good outbreaks in a few facilities could drive the numbers in an entire county,” he said.
It’s the same with the number of cases. Maricopa County has two and a half times the number of cases but nearly five times the population.
“I think we’re clearly early in the numbers and so you’re going to see a kinds of disparities show up,” he said.
Dr. England doesn’t hazard a guess anymore at to when Pima County will reach its peak because there are so many different scenarios that can play out.
Some models show Pima County reaching a peak next week, others say it was reached two weeks ago while others say it may not be reached until June.
But one thing which could precipitate an easing of rules and social distancing, would be wider testing he believes.
A bit of help may be on the horizon.
The University of Arizona will begin manufacturing an antibody test in early May, which may be able to determine whether a person has had the coronavirus but has been asymptomatic, that is, they may not have known they have it.
While there is considerable controversy about the tests nationwide and whether they will do as advertised, it’s still another step towards a solution.
It’s use initially won’t be as important to the individual but “it’s more important to the population, knowing how much of the population has been infected.”
Knowing that could open the doors to easing some restrictions.
“All of this is a ways down the road,” he said. “It’s possible when we get everything in place to gradually re-open, do it wisely.”
