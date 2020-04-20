Reid Park Zoo welcomes first-ever newborn meerkat pups

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo is welcoming five meerkat pups, the first-ever of the species born at the zoo.
On April 9, animal care professionals found three adult meerkats huddled protectively over a pile of tiny moving legs. They found the pups had been born overnight.
Meerkats are sensitive to disturbances, especially when pups are present. To maintain a low-stress environment, the Zoo’s animal care team is having minimal contact with the meerkats. The pups are being kept in a quiet, cozy and secluded place off habitat and won’t go outside until they are about 12 weeks old.
“All three adults, who are also first-time parents, are doing an excellent job of parenting,” said Animal Care Supervisor Adam Ramsey. “Both females are nursing, grooming and cuddling the babies to keep them warm.”
Meerkats arrived at Reid Park Zoo in 2017 as part of a breeding recommendation in cooperation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Reid Park Zoo said in a press release that meerkats are members of the mongoose family, meerkats are catlike carnivores found in the desert and grasslands of Africa. They live in groups known as mobs with a dynamic social structure where group members rotate responsibilities, including taking turns standing “sentry” on their hind legs to watch for predators. They are also masters at digging tunnels, which they use for protection.
While Reid Park Zoo is currently closed due to the public for COVID-19 safety precautions, you can learn about the meerkats and other animals through “Virtual Zoo” posts on the Zoo’s social media and website at reidparkzoo.org.
