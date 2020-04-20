Rural communities must wait for federal funds

The government divvies out funds based on population to counties and states. Each state gets money directly from the federal government, in addition to the larger cities and counties within that state that also qualify for the funds. Counties like Santa Cruz County can apply for funds from the CARES Act through the state, once it get its money. Rep. O’Halleran said that extra step and waiting could be detrimental. These funds can be used to support food pantry expansions, house homeless and more.