UA College of Veterinary Medicine admits first class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine has accepted its first class of students for fall 2020.
The college, which received approval from the American Veterinary Medical Association in October, is the first public veterinary medical program in Arizona.
For its first admissions cycle, it received 518 applications and interviewed 244 applicants to fill 110 seats. The diverse group of accepted students includes 46 in-state and 64 nonresident students, ages 19 to 51, and 35% of them identify as an underrepresented minority. See this infographic for a full breakdown of the new class.
“This program is like no other in the nation, and students will receive one of the most innovative learning experiences possible, based on our team-based learning model over a rigorous three-year program,” said Julie Funk, dean of the college. “The pandemic highlights the vital role of veterinarians in understanding emerging diseases, and this class will be immersed in the issues at the crossroads of animal and human health.”
Students in the program will experience real-world learning in Arizona clinics that take care of companion animal and large animal species. With a focus on active learning and a team-based curriculum, the College of Veterinary Medicine will prepare students to be day-one-ready practitioners.
The 110 students will begin their journey in August, with an expected graduation date of 2023.
“We are thrilled to have both a high number of Arizona residents and students from across the United States joining our program,” Funk said. “It is a proud day for the University of Arizona and the people who have helped us get to this day.”
