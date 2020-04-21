City officials to determine how to manage the budget during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson budget process is well underway but there are some big questions that still need concrete answers.
The biggest is the precipitous drop in sales tax revenue, which the city uses for its general fund.
The Arizona Joint Legislative Committee estimates a drop of 32 percent in retail sales in the fourth quarter.
Tucson officials are preparing three budgets: One with a shortfall of 15 percent and the other two with sales tax, general fund revenue down 20 percent and 25 percent respectively.
Another big unknown is how much of that hole will be filled with the $2.2 trillion CAREs Act, which set aside money for cities and towns.
After learning the city would get $96 million, it was followed by a news release from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s office.
“The funding can only be used to reimburse certain expenses related to the City’s COVID-19 response. This includes purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) and IT/computer equipment given to employees to enable them to work from home when possible, among other items. The funds cannot be used to replace lost revenue resulting from the recent economic downturn according to guidelines released by the U.S. Treasury Department,” a part of the release stated.
Tucson Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik said the city needs to get creative to find ways it spent tax dollars on nonprofits and outside agencies and then bill the government for those services.
There’s no way the city has spent, or will spend, $96 million of PPE and computers so they can work at home he said.
“If the federal government is serious about this $95 million support, then take the restrictions out of it and let us use it the way we need to,” Kozachik said.
That wouldn’t cover salaries for police, fire and street maintenance workers.
Both are urging the Arizona Congressional delegation to make changes on the federal level so they can use the money to offset losses.
“We need the federal government to make us whole for that,” Kozachik said. “That is the intent of the CAREs Act.”
