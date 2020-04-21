COVID-19 poses challenge for foster group homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Being in foster care is hard enough for a child, but can you imagine living in a group home during this pandemic?
Think about it.
Finding toilet paper is already a challenge when you're not supplying it for 10-20 children.
That’s why four agencies that have group homes in Tucson like Gap Ministries have created an Amazon wish list of items that would be useful during this time.
All you have to do is head over to the Foster and Adoptive Council’s Facebook page.
There you'll find a link to each agency's list.
It’s really simple. You just find an item on the list, click, pay and it will be sent directly to the group home.
All donations stay local and it doesn't have to be much.
Some of the items you'll find on the list are for educational use, others are for recreational.
If you feel you can't afford anything on the list, maybe head to the dollar store and pick up some coloring books.
The effort is simply to help the time go by a little faster for these kids who are feeling isolated and possibly alone.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s just a thing of wipes or whatever, call homes and families up to ask how are you doing? Obviously, we can’t give kids the normal support we typically give, so just calling someone and offering emotional support is really huge,” Mea Han Fajardo, co-chair for the Foster and Adoptive Council of Tucson said.
As COVID-19 forces most things to be put on hold, the need for foster homes is still critical.
Agencies are actively looking for people to open their hearts and homes to children in the community.
