FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today, hot by the end of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | April 21, 2020 at 4:16 AM MST - Updated April 21 at 4:16 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fire Weather Watch is going into effect Tuesday due to high winds and low relative humidity. Summer-like temperatures quickly approach by the end of the work week and into the weekend as daytime highs climb into the upper-90s!

TUESDAY: Red flag warning in place east of Tucson. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Hello 90s! 1st 90 degree day of 2020 expected today. Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

