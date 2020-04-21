Hospitals seek plasma from coronavirus survivors to treat critically ill patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People who have recovered from the coronavirus could be the key to saving lives.
Research is in the beginning stages, but local hospitals are now looking at using plasma from coronavirus survivors to treat critically ill patients.
This is bringing hope to one Tucson family, as a woman waits for a plasma transfusion.
“Sara is a single mom and she is a hard, hard worker,” said Jean Gassoway.
However, right now, Sara McMillan is working hard just to stay alive. She’s at Banner UMC battling the coronavirus. Sara’s mother, Jean, says she was admitted just over a week ago.
“They put her on a ventilator while she was in the emergency room,” said Jean. “The virus was attacking all of her organs at that point.”
There were times Jean worried Sara wouldn’t make it.
“I can’t imagine what [Sara’s son’s] life would be like if he didn’t have a mom … or what my life would be like if I didn’t have a daughter,” said Jean.
Sara is still hooked up to a ventilator, but according to Jean, she is showing slow signs of improvement. Doctors have asked her to be part of a new research program.
“She would be the very first person from Banner registered with it,” said Jean.
“What we are trying to do is collect plasma from patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus, it’s almost always the case that there are antibodies in the plasma,” said Dr. Hank Hanna, the Medical Director of the Arizona and Nevada Blood Services Regions for the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross is collecting plasma from recovered coronavirus patients at sites across the country, including in Tucson, and Dr. Hanna says there’s already a high demand from hospitals.
“We have seen some improvement in these patients that have received this convalescent plasma, but we don’t have enough numbers to make any real determinations yet,” he said.
Jean’s message to those who have had the virus: consider donating.
“They could save someone’s life, there’s no greater gift than that,” she said. “Even if Sara makes it and doesn’t need [the plasma transfusion] in the end, there are so many people out there who could benefit from this program.”
Sara is O positive.
Dr. Hanna says those with AB plasma are universal donors, meaning their plasma can be given to patients of any blood type.
Those who want to donate must still meet the standard requirements for blood donation. They will also need to have had a positive coronavirus test and then a negative one or be at least 28 days symptom-free.
For step-by-step information on how to donate, click here.
