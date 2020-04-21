Pima County libraries see a spike in online content during COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima county libraries are closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but they’re working on a plan to get books to patrons in person.
“The library is about access,” said Michelle Simon, with the Pima County Public Library.
But for many, that access means books to escape to. It’s true for David Del Grande with the Friends of the Pima County Library.
“I’ve been a library bug for many, many years,” he said. “I prefer having a hardcopy book. It’s a tactile experience.”
Since libraries closed their doors in March, he hasn’t been able to get the same experience.
“It’s for the appropriate reason,” he said. “The longer we have to stay closed, I’m for it, but on that personal level …I mean you miss it, it’s like missing an old friend.”
Luckily for him, the Friends of the Pima County Library, a nonprofit geared toward supporting local libraries and literacy, is selling books online and shipping them. County libraries are upping their online resources. Officials said they increased spending on e-books and streaming content by $60,000 to $100,000 in the last two months.
“Libraries are so important to the community,” Simon said.
Online checkouts have steadily increased since the library doors closed.
From February to April, OneDrive checkouts increased by about 6,000, and the Tumble Book Library, which is for children, saw an increase of more than 2,000 checkouts.
For now, this will be the way people can access their library. Simon said they are looking into a curbside pick-up service at a few locations. However, there is no set date on when, or if, that could happen.
Simon said all safety precautions and procedures would have to be in place before starting a pick-up service.
