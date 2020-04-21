TMC announces new way for loved ones to visit patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TMC announced patients and their loved ones can now schedule a “Patio Visit”.
TMC staff escorts visitors to the patio or courtyard outside a patient’s room so they can see each other and talk on the phone at the same time.
All the people who walk in the door have their temperatures taken and are given a mask, TMC said in a press release addressing safety concerns. Visits are scheduled in increments that allow for social distancing.
One of these visits happened last week. The patient’s spirits were immediately lifted when she saw her friend.
The program helps ease the feelings of isolation patients feel while staying in the hospital.
“We are so happy to offer this to our patients,” said Mimi Coomler, chief operating officer at TMC. “Connecting with loved ones plays such an important role in healing, both physically and emotionally.”
