Tucson triplets hope their online tutoring program helps other students during COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While families are trying to navigate the world of online learning in response to COVID-19, a set of triplets from a Tucson high school hope to make the transition easier.
“We decided to open up Peer 2 Peer Tutoring to every student,” Sonia Mathur, a junior at University High School, said.
Sonia, Esha and Nikhil Mathur, started developing their free online tutoring service, Peer 2 Peer Tutoring. It started a couple of years ago when the triplets noticed that a close friend who missed school because of an illness fell behind in class.
"Whenever he would come back, we would see how difficult it was for him to get caught back up," Nikhil Mathur said. "We realized the process does not have to be so difficult."
Peer 2 Peer Tutoring originally focused on tutoring sick students who needed extra help at school. This focus changed after the triplets saw the stress and challenges of remote learning due to COVID-19.
Esha Mathur said many of their class materials and notes are still in their lockers and they're unable to go back to school to get them.
“A lot of the learning we are doing and reviewing has to be from scratch and from textbook,” she said. “That has been very difficult.”
Peer 2 Peer Tutoring is now open to all students in Arizona. Students wanting to tutor or those looking for a tutor fill out a form with their grade level, class and school.
"All of that information goes onto a database and that's when we, Peer 2 Peer Tutoring, come in and match the appropriate tutor to the student," Esha Mathur said.
They received more tutoring requests from middle and elementary school families recently. The triplets said their service is geared towards high school students but are willing to try and help younger students if needed.
