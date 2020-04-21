123-year old St. Augustine Cathedral stained-glass windows damaged by rock-throwing vandal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal used rocks to break treasured stained-glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral Monday evening according to a press release from the Diocese of Tucson.
The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for breaking windows at the nearby Marist Apartments located at the back of Cathedral Square, 192 S. Stone Ave.
In addition, windows on three cars parked in the apartment parking lot, and the Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) van were also found broken Monday evening.
“Diocesan officials still are trying to get damage repair estimates,” said John Shaheen, director of Property and Insurance for the Diocese of Tucson.
Stained-glass windows affected were on both the north and south sides of Cathedral. Although protected on the exterior by plexiglass, the thrown rocks still were able to smash holes into the historic windows ranging about 8 to 12 inches in circumference along with smaller holes.
Nearly all of the windows in St. Augustine Cathedral were made in 1897, the same year the Cathedral was built.
Shaheen said that parts of the large windows are finely detailed and include a uniquely patterned glass that will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace.
