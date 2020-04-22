AMBER ALERT: Chandler police looking for man who allegedly abducted his 3 children

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a man who police in Chandler say abducted his three children on Wednesday, April 22.
Information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety says he took the children and threatened to kill them and commit suicide.
According to a tweet from the Chandler Police Department, Stephan Charles Robinson, 36, abducted Nya, Stachia and Stephan Robinson and may be driving a gray 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with Arizona license CHT5393.
The older Stephan Robinson is described as 5-foot-9, 265 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 911.
