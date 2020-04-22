AMBER ALERT: Chandler police looking for man who allegedly abducted his 3 children

Last night around 11:30pm Chandler officers learned 36yoa Stephan Robinson left with his 3 children, 8 yoa Nya, 6yoa Stachia, & 2yoa Stephan. We believe Stephan is an immediate credible threat to his children. They are believed to be in his '13 Gray Nissan SUV bearing AZ #CHT5393 pic.twitter.com/BEuJn6nFN5