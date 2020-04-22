BASIS Oro Valley, UHS among top schools in AZ according to U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. News & World Report has released a rank list of the best high schools in Arizona.
Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. University High School has a focus on AP classes and Advanced Learning Experiences.
100% of the students at UHS have been accepted to college and last school year they received over $40 million in scholarships.
“While these rankings present a limited assessment of schools, we are incredibly proud of the hard work of our teachers, students and staff, UHS continues to improve their academic achievement data, while continuing to serve a larger population of students every year. As the most diverse selective admission high school in the nation, UHS is proud to serve students from over 85 middle schools and 32 zip codes in Southern Arizona.” Amy Cislak, UHS principal.
The following is a list of southern Arizona schools and their rankings in the state:
2) BASIS Oro Valley
3) University High
6) BASIS Tucson North
16) Catalina Foothills High
20) Empire High
21) Sonoran Science Academy-Tucson
25) Vail Academy & High School
27) Tanque Verde High School
31) Sabino High School
45) Cienega High School
61) Canyon Del Oro High School
67) Academy of Tucson High School
68) Flowing Wells High School
75) Arizona College Prep Academy
78) Mountain View High School
79) Ironwood Ridge High School
95) Walden Grove High School
96) Rio Rico High School
110) Andrada Polytechnic High School
114) Nogales High School
126) Desert View High School
131) Sahuarita High School
133) Douglas High School
137) Benson High School
142) St. David High School
149) Sahuaro High School
155) Buena High School
156) Sunnyside High School
165) Marana High School
169) Amphitheater High School
178) Tucson Magnet High School
204) Rincon High School
214) Bisbee High School
217) San Manuel High School
218) Raul H. Castro Learning Center
220) Safford High School
225) Cholla High School
238) The Center for Academic Success - Douglas
239) Tombstone High School
240) Valley Union High School
246) Wilcox High School
248) Alta Vista Hugh School
252) City High School
255-425) Amphi Academy at El Hogar
255-425) Canyon Rose Academy-East
255-425) Catalina High Magnet School
255-425) Center for Academic Success - Sierra Vista
255-425) Changemaker High School
255-425) Compass High School
255-425) Eastpointe High School
255-425) Edge High School-Northwest
255-425) Edoptions High School-Nogales
255-425) Flowing Wells Digital Campus
255-425) Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School
255-425) Henry Dunkerson Pathways Academy-Safford
255-425) Marana Distance Learning
255-425) MCAT High School
255-425) Mount Graham High School
255-425) Nosotros Academy
255-425) Ombudsman-Charter Valencia
255-425) Pantano High School
255-425) Pierson Vocational High School-Nogales
255-425) Pima High School
255-425) The Pima Partnership School
255-425) Pima Prevention Partnership-Tucson
255-425) Pima Rose Academy
255-425) Pima Vocational High School
255-425) Pinnacle Charter High School
255-425) Ppep Tec - Celestino Fernandez Learning Center-Tucson
255-425) Ppep Tec - Colin L. Powell Learning Center-Sierra Vista
255-425) Pueblo High Magnet School
255-425) Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
255-425) Santa Rita High School
255-425) Sentinel Peak High School
255-425) Sky Islands
255-425) Southern Arizona Community High School
255-425) Southgate Academy
255-425) S.T.A.R. Academic Center
255-425) Toltecali High School
255-425) Tucson Preparatory School
255-425) TUSD-Distance Learning Program
255-425) Vail Innovation Center
255-425) Villa Oasis Interscholastic Center for Education
255-425) Youth Works Charter High School
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.