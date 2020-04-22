BASIS Oro Valley, UHS among top schools in AZ according to U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings

BASIS Oro Valley, UHS among top schools in AZ according to U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings
The U.S. News & World Report has released a rank list of the best high schools in Arizona. (Source: Pixabay)
April 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM MST - Updated April 22 at 11:35 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. News & World Report has released a rank list of the best high schools in Arizona.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. University High School has a focus on AP classes and Advanced Learning Experiences.

100% of the students at UHS have been accepted to college and last school year they received over $40 million in scholarships.

“While these rankings present a limited assessment of schools, we are incredibly proud of the hard work of our teachers, students and staff, UHS continues to improve their academic achievement data, while continuing to serve a larger population of students every year. As the most diverse selective admission high school in the nation, UHS is proud to serve students from over 85 middle schools and 32 zip codes in Southern Arizona.” Amy Cislak, UHS principal.

The following is a list of southern Arizona schools and their rankings in the state:

2) BASIS Oro Valley

3) University High

6) BASIS Tucson North

16) Catalina Foothills High

20) Empire High

21) Sonoran Science Academy-Tucson

25) Vail Academy & High School

27) Tanque Verde High School

31) Sabino High School

45) Cienega High School

61) Canyon Del Oro High School

67) Academy of Tucson High School

68) Flowing Wells High School

75) Arizona College Prep Academy

78) Mountain View High School

79) Ironwood Ridge High School

95) Walden Grove High School

96) Rio Rico High School

110) Andrada Polytechnic High School

114) Nogales High School

126) Desert View High School

131) Sahuarita High School

133) Douglas High School

137) Benson High School

142) St. David High School

149) Sahuaro High School

155) Buena High School

156) Sunnyside High School

165) Marana High School

169) Amphitheater High School

178) Tucson Magnet High School

204) Rincon High School

214) Bisbee High School

217) San Manuel High School

218) Raul H. Castro Learning Center

220) Safford High School

225) Cholla High School

238) The Center for Academic Success - Douglas

239) Tombstone High School

240) Valley Union High School

246) Wilcox High School

248) Alta Vista Hugh School

252) City High School

255-425) Amphi Academy at El Hogar

255-425) Canyon Rose Academy-East

255-425) Catalina High Magnet School

255-425) Center for Academic Success - Sierra Vista

255-425) Changemaker High School

255-425) Compass High School

255-425) Eastpointe High School

255-425) Edge High School-Northwest

255-425) Edoptions High School-Nogales

255-425) Flowing Wells Digital Campus

255-425) Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School

255-425) Henry Dunkerson Pathways Academy-Safford

255-425) Marana Distance Learning

255-425) MCAT High School

255-425) Mount Graham High School

255-425) Nosotros Academy

255-425) Ombudsman-Charter Valencia

255-425) Pantano High School

255-425) Pierson Vocational High School-Nogales

255-425) Pima High School

255-425) The Pima Partnership School

255-425) Pima Prevention Partnership-Tucson

255-425) Pima Rose Academy

255-425) Pima Vocational High School

255-425) Pinnacle Charter High School

255-425) Ppep Tec - Celestino Fernandez Learning Center-Tucson

255-425) Ppep Tec - Colin L. Powell Learning Center-Sierra Vista

255-425) Pueblo High Magnet School

255-425) Santa Cruz Valley Union High School

255-425) Santa Rita High School

255-425) Sentinel Peak High School

255-425) Sky Islands

255-425) Southern Arizona Community High School

255-425) Southgate Academy

255-425) S.T.A.R. Academic Center

255-425) Toltecali High School

255-425) Tucson Preparatory School

255-425) TUSD-Distance Learning Program

255-425) Vail Innovation Center

255-425) Villa Oasis Interscholastic Center for Education

255-425) Youth Works Charter High School

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.