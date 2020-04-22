BEAR AWARE: AZ Game and Fish share safety tips after first bear sighting of season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for the public to be “black bear aware” following the first confirmed sighting of the season in Nogales.
The bear was seen last night and this morning in the area of Old Tucson Road and El Encanto Place.
Black bears usually emerge from a state of semi-hibernation in March, having bedded down for the winter in December. Males usually emerge from dens before females. Initially, they drink water and may eat grass to resume digestive processes, Arizona Game and Fish officials said in a press release.
“Bears in search of food are often attracted to homes and into proximity with people. This close contact puts both humans and bears at risk. Most conflicts are the result of people unintentionally feeding bears, most often by allowing them access to household garbage, bird feeders, garden areas or trees bearing fruit,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson Regional Supervisor Raul Vega. “Fed bears can lose their fear of humans and begin to associate humans with food, sometimes causing property damage and even injuring people. But conflicts between humans and bears are preventable.”
Since garbage stored outside is the biggest attractant, storing garbage in a secure garage or shed until the morning of collection will virtually eliminate the chances of a bear visit.
If a bear does not find a food source, it will move on. Campers should never take food into a tent, use deodorizing sprays if storing food in cars when a bear-proof box is not available on-site, and clean themselves off thoroughly after cooking as well as change clothes afterward because garments may have lingering odors.
Recognizing the potential risk to both humans and bears, the Arizona Game and Fish Department spends considerable time and money each year relocating bears. Unfortunately, this effort does little for the bears or homeowners. Some bears must be destroyed because they are considered too dangerous, have lost their fear of humans, or continue to get into conflicts with people.
Following removal or relocation, the homeowner might experience more problems from a different bear if the identified attractant is not eliminated. Relocating a bear is also traumatic for the animal and does not guarantee it will live. Some are killed by larger, older bears that have established territory in a relocation area.
If a bear is in your yard or neighborhood or campground and refuses to leave, immediately contact Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. Depending on what the bear is doing, department personnel may respond if it remains in the area.
If you see a bear in the distance, alter your route to avoid it. On the rare occasion that a bear approaches you, discourage it by:
• Making yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items, and make loud noises.
• Do not run and never play dead.
• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.
• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.
The black bear is the only bear species found in the state. Although fur color varies and includes brown, cinnamon and blond, they are all considered black bears.
Bears are classified as big game animals in Arizona and are protected by state law. It is unlawful to feed wildlife, including bears, in Pima, Pinal and Cochise counties. Violations can result in a fines ranging from $300 in Pima and Pinal counties, to $2,500 in Cochise County.
