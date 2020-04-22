BEAR AWARE: AZ Game and Fish share safety tips after first bear sighting of season

“Bears in search of food are often attracted to homes and into proximity with people. This close contact puts both humans and bears at risk. Most conflicts are the result of people unintentionally feeding bears, most often by allowing them access to household garbage, bird feeders, garden areas or trees bearing fruit,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson Regional Supervisor Raul Vega. “Fed bears can lose their fear of humans and begin to associate humans with food, sometimes causing property damage and even injuring people. But conflicts between humans and bears are preventable.”