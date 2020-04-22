Casino Del Sol donates meals to Tucson healthcare workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol delivered hundreds of lunches to Tucson Medical Center healthcare workers today, April 22.
While its temporary closure remains in effect, Casino Del Sol is still making an effort to help the local community. Over the next two weeks, their culinary staff will be preparing and delivering lunches to approximately 2,000 local healthcare workers at hospitals across Tucson.
This week, they have delivered to St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Next week they’ll be delivering to Banner - UMC, Banner - UMC South and Pascua Yaqui Tribe healthcare, police and fire.
