FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is coming!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday Morning, April 22nd
By Stephanie Waldref | April 22, 2020 at 7:01 AM MST - Updated April 22 at 7:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Fire Weather Watch is going into effect Tuesday due to high winds and low relative humidity. Summer-like temperatures quickly approach by the end of the work week and into the weekend as daytime highs climb into the upper-90s!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Hello 90s! 1st 90 degree day of 2020 expected today. Sunny with highs in the lower-90s!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.