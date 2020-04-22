Gov. Doug Ducey to resume elective surgeries, stay-at-home order still in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday elective surgeries will resume May 1. The state’s stay-at-home order is still in effect until April 30.
Ducey announced the decision in a press conference adding that outpatient facilities with “surgical centers who can demonstrate adequate capacity to resume elective surgeries May 1.”
He did not say if he will or won’t extend the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 30. Officials will meet next week to discuss easing the order, he said.
