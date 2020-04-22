From midtown to the North side, Tucson thanks workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are many in our community still going to work every day, and whether those essential workers are on the North side or midtown, Tucson is saying thank you.
“I just put them on the fence, and they blow in the breeze,” said Jimmy Descant, a local artist.
Red crosses with hearts, and one word, “Heroes” greet people outside of his house. Each cross is free to take so this “thank you” can spread farther than his fence.
“I had this idea of giving something back to the community. My wife is a hospice nurse,” he said.
Descant said he made around 60 crosses and estimated between 20 and 30 have already been picked up.
As an artist, he’s doing what he does best to spread positivity in his neighborhood. The crosses are all made out of scrap pieces of wood, taking little more than his time to make. It gives a creative outlet for him, and a powerful message to healthcare workers and other essential personnel. He’s not the only one saying “thank you” in a creative way.
“It kind of got ahold of its own,” said Shelly Somerville.
On the North side of town, more than ten miles away from Descant’s crosses, a huge board sends a similar message outside of Somerville and Mayra Mollica’s house.
“I wanted to say thank you and give back to people who are out there on the front lines,” said Somerville.
Somerville and Moillica are thanking as many workers as they can, from delivery personnel, farmers, technology field workers and of course healthcare workers. As many jobs and career fields as they could fit are printed on the board outside their house. It started with just the words, but neighbors started saying thank you in their own way.
“I drew a rainbow, and each letter is a color of the rainbow,” said Jackson Allen, a 4th grader who lives in the neighborhood.
Drawings, pictures, stickers and more are now adorned on the board. Large hearts, blue lights and a light-up “HOPE” sign make the community board stand out even when it’s dark outside.
“When we look at this every day when we go for our walk, or when our next door neighbor goes to work and she sees this, and the doctor across the street sees this in the morning, it just gives them that little extra boost to get out there and keep going,” said Somerville.
Their next door neighbor is a respiratory therapist helping COVID Patients in Tucson. She said every morning and evening when she drives to work, she passes the sign, giving her inspiration.
”You kind of feel like you’re the only one out there, but you’re not because all these people are out there as well,” said Lori Hitt, a respiratory therapist.
It’s a reminder, that while everyone is working to do their part, sometimes a “thank you” is the job of a community.
“It’s very inspiring because it’s also lit up so it’s very bright, so it’s very, very nice,” said Hitt.
Somerville and her neighbors said they are challenging other neighborhoods in Tucson to do something similar and spread the message of positivity and thanks. Descant is asking for people to come pick up his crosses in the Poet’s Square area.
