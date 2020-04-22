Pima County marks 50th Earth Day with cleaner air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you walk out your back door and think your view of the mountains is a bit sharper these days well, that's because it is.
“Right now everybody, I hope you go out and enjoy the great air that we’re having right now,” said Beth Gorman, the senior program manager of the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.
All of the air quality monitors in Pima County show a good rating.
Gorman said it’s too early to tell if the air is better because people are driving less or if it’s a function of the weather.
While the world is shut down by the coronavirus, getting outdoors has become all the rage. People are taking a hike in the mountains, riding a bike or walking their dog.
“All of those are good,” Gorman said. “I’m hoping that people will continue those habits when we get back to our new normal.”
Earth Day was supposed to be a big splash for Pima County, but more so this year because it’s the 50th anniversary.
The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970.
The county, as it does every year in April, planned plenty of face-to-face meetings, music and demonstrations, all of which have been moved online this year.
But maybe all that time workers are spending behind their computers doing work at home may have a silver lining.
“If more businesses allowed more of their employees to work from home say one day a week,” Gorman said. “That would cut down considerably on the amount of traffic on the streets and the amount of pollution that's created.”
With fewer cars on the road, ozone is way down but as we enter the ozone season, there is still a word of caution especially since heat can cause the ozone level to rise.
“From now until August or September the better time to go out and take a walk is early in the morning before the pollution is created,” Gorman said.
But overall, for the time being, people with heart disease or asthma or lung disease, can breathe a little bit easier.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.