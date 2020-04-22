Reid Park Zoo names newborn elephant; meet Mapenzi!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 17,000 votes were counted to pick the name of the newborn elephant born on April 6, 2020.
Meet Mapenzi! The name means “beloved” in Swahili.
“Mapenzi is just the perfect name for this little girl calf as she is beloved by all of her fans and the elephant herd alike,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoological Operations.
The newest addition to the Reid Park Zoo’s African elephant family weighed 295 pounds at birth, but she’s quickly grown to 315 pounds and is learning early skills such as running, using her trunk to hold objects and spinning in circles with her ears fanned.
“Mapenzi is certainly bigger than her sister Nandi was at this age, but both girls are curious and playful — Mapenzi at a few weeks old and Nandi at over 5 years old,” Tygielski said.
