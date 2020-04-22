Taste This, Tucson: Takeout in Barrio Centro

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Times are tough for many local restaurants, which is why it’s important to remember to support the ones in your local neighborhood.
Taste This, Tucson went to the neighborhood of Barrio Centro in Tucson to order some tasty local eats!
First, we stopped by the Wooden Nickel Tavern for some of the best wings in town. Right now, you can get six wings and fries for $6.50 on the weekends, but the specials don’t stop there. The Wooden Nickel Tavern has specials for every day of the week, so make sure to follow them on Facebook.
Next, we went down the street to 22nd and Country Club to Hotdogs Obregon. The cart is owned and operated by Luis Ferre, who told us it’s important to support small operations like his so we can all get through the COVID-19 pandemic together. Ferre is cooking up some smokin’ dogs that you can customize any way you want!
Then, we took a detour out of Barrio Centro to grab a growler from Pueblo Vida Brewing. Right now, they’re selling beer by the keg, so make sure you order online so and pick up one of these deals.
For one final treat, we stopped by Peñas Raspados. This local spot is offering sweet treats to cool you off as we approach summer temperatures. Peñas also makes for a great late night dessert spot!
Local businesses appreciate your support during this time and will continue to serve Tucson as long as we remember to help them!
