Tucson Proud: Honoring the heroes and helpers in your life
Heroes and Helpers: Meals for medical workers
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM MST - Updated April 22 at 6:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus outbreak has been a trying time, but many in the Tucson community have stepped up to help their neighbors.

KOLD News 13 wants to highlight those Good Samartians with a new series called Tucson Proud: Helpers & Heroes.

It can be anything from cleaning up an alleyway to donating money to a worth cause.

Whatever it is, we want to hear about it.

If you have a hero or helper in your life, let us know by sending a video HERE or emailing desk@kold.com

