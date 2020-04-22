Tucson Proud: Honoring the heroes and helpers in your life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus outbreak has been a trying time, but many in the Tucson community have stepped up to help their neighbors.
KOLD News 13 wants to highlight those Good Samartians with a new series called Tucson Proud: Helpers & Heroes.
It can be anything from cleaning up an alleyway to donating money to a worth cause.
Whatever it is, we want to hear about it.
If you have a hero or helper in your life, let us know by sending a video HERE or emailing desk@kold.com
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.