TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wildfire season procedures changed to keep firefighters safe during COVID-19.
The start of wildfire season in southern Arizona is just around the corner. This year's procedures will look different to ensure firefighters stay safe during COVID-19.
Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said a mitigation plan is set up in accordance to guidelines from the Centers of Diseases Control and Prevention.
Firefighters will have their temperatures checked on a daily basis. They will clean and sanitize truck thoroughly everyday and after every assignment.
Davila said keeping a social distance while fighting a fire can become challenging.
“Are we always going to be able to follow the plan, probably not, but we are going to the best we can,” she said. “There are going to be fires where we have 100, 200, 300 firefighters and there’s no way to be socially distant.”
The department is increasing patrols to help catch fires faster.
"We're going to be relying heavily on aircraft this year," Davila said. "Again, that's just to decrease the amount of boots on the ground needed."
She said the department will set up fire camp differently this year.
"We're gonna make sure they're at least six feet apart from everyone," she said. "No more buffet-style food service so everything will be prepackaged and handed to them."
Similar to the uncertainty of COVID-19, fires aren't predictable either. Fire crews will learn as they go while doing their best to follow the new plan.
"We are just gonna take every one as they come and learn from each fire at the end," she said.
The department asks the community to do their part.
Campers should make sure to put out campfires completely and people should exercise caution when using equipment that can spark and ignite a fire.
To prevent road side fires, the department recommends vehicle maintenance to stop tire blowouts and to check chains to avoid sparks when towing vehicles or boats.
