Che-Che the dog loses her family to COVID-19

By Ed Payne | April 23, 2020 at 10:29 AM MST - Updated April 23 at 10:29 AM

EATONTOWN, N.J. (Gray News) – An animal shelter is looking for a new home for a 9-year-old poodle that lost both of her owners to coronavirus.

“Little 9-lb Che-Che was scared and shaking when she arrived - we can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place,” said a Facebook post from the Monmouth County SPCA.

The shelter has received hundreds of offers from people willing to give Che-Che a place to live.

“We know this little girl will make a family very happy and it’s our goal to find her a home that will honor her family members who have passed from COVID-19,” another Facebook post from the group said.

The Monmouth County SPCA is accepting donations for the care of Che-Che and other animals at the shelter at this link.

We want to wholeheartedly thank every single one of you who have donated, shared, commented and empathized with Che-Che'...

